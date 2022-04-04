Howard Marks: Pendulum swinging away from globalization

Famed investor Howard Marks argued in a letter to investors that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the supply chain troubles brought on by the pandemic have "caused the pendulum to swing back toward local sourcing" and away from the globalization push that has defined the last several decades.

"And after many decades of globalization and cost minimization, I think we’re about to find investment opportunities in the swing toward reliable supply," the co-founder and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management stated.

Marks noted that globalization was spurred by companies seeking the lowest-cost sources for manufacturing. However, he contended that the lessons of the last few years have placed a premium on reliable sources of the commodities and products that consumers need.

As part of this, he noted the disruption of oil and gas supplies, especially in Europe, from the war in Ukraine. He also pointed to the global semiconductor shortage in the wake of the pandemic.

Marks noted that both these examples are "marked by inadequate supply of an essential good demanded by countries or companies that permitted themselves to become reliant on others."

As a result, the Oaktree founder said countries often face a "choice between the cheapest sourcing and the most secure sourcing."

Given the recent examples of Russia and the pandemic, Marks expects global leaders to look toward security as a higher priority than cost minimization.

"For how long will the pendulum swing away from globalization and toward onshoring?" Marks wondered, noting that "the answer depends in part on how the current situations are resolved and in part on which force wins: the need for dependability and security or the desire for cheap sourcing."

For more from Howard Marks, see when this billionaire says you should sell your stocks.