ChargePoint announces $300M financing by Antara Capital

  • ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) on Monday said Antara Capital will invest $300M in CHPT through the purchase of convertible senior notes to support its growth initiatives.
  • Antara Capital will purchase aggregate principal amount of $300M in 3.5%/5% convertible senior notes due 2027.
  • The transaction is expected to close on Apr. 12.
  • The notes will be convertible at an initial conversion price to be determined prior to closing.
  • The initial conversion price will represent a 30% premium to CHPT's volume-weighted average price over a pre-determined period between this announcement and closing.
  • On any conversion, CHPT will have the right to elect settlement in cash, shares or any combination thereof.
  • Gross proceeds from the sale of the notes are expected to be $300M.
  • CHPT can to pay interest on the notes in cash or through the issue of additional notes (PIK Interest), at its election.
  • Interest payments made in cash will be based on an interest rate of 3.5% per year, and PIK Interest will be based on an interest rate of 5% per year.
  • The notes will mature on Apr. 1, 2027, unless redeemed, repurchased or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date.
