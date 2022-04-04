ChargePoint announces $300M financing by Antara Capital
Apr. 04, 2022 4:48 PM ETChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) on Monday said Antara Capital will invest $300M in CHPT through the purchase of convertible senior notes to support its growth initiatives.
- Antara Capital will purchase aggregate principal amount of $300M in 3.5%/5% convertible senior notes due 2027.
- The transaction is expected to close on Apr. 12.
- The notes will be convertible at an initial conversion price to be determined prior to closing.
- The initial conversion price will represent a 30% premium to CHPT's volume-weighted average price over a pre-determined period between this announcement and closing.
- On any conversion, CHPT will have the right to elect settlement in cash, shares or any combination thereof.
- Gross proceeds from the sale of the notes are expected to be $300M.
- CHPT can to pay interest on the notes in cash or through the issue of additional notes (PIK Interest), at its election.
- Interest payments made in cash will be based on an interest rate of 3.5% per year, and PIK Interest will be based on an interest rate of 5% per year.
- The notes will mature on Apr. 1, 2027, unless redeemed, repurchased or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date.