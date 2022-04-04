Petrobras (PBR +0.3%) closed slightly higher in Monday's trading even after reports that Adriano Pires changed his mind about replacing current CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna at the top of the company.

The choice of Brazil President Bolsonaro to become Petrobras chairman, Rodolfo Landim, already withdrew his name from that job over the weekend.

The double departure comes just days before the company’s shareholders meeting to elect the new board, scheduled for April 13.

Pires' apparent withdrawal - the government reportedly is still trying to convince him to take the job - comes with speculation over potential conflicts of interest related to years of work as a consultant for private oil and gas companies, some of them who have businesses that compete with the state-owned company.

Landim is being probed by prosecutors for alleged fraudulent management of an investment fund that caused losses to Petrobras' pension fund.

Silva e Luna was pushed out following growing political pressure to contain fuel prices.