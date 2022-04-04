ITT acquires Habonim for $140M in cash
Apr. 04, 2022 5:05 PM ETITT Inc. (ITT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ITT (NYSE:ITT) has acquired Israel-based industrial valves and actuators manufacturer Habonim in a $140M all-cash deal.
- The acquisition closed in the second quarter of 2022 and is expected to be accretive to ITT’s consolidated EBITDA margin.
- Habonim designs and manufactures valves, valve automation and actuation for the gas distribution (including LNG), biotech and harsh application service sectors.
- The business generated sales of $44M in 2021 and employs over 200 people globally, with operations in Israel, the U.S., and the Netherlands.
- Habonim will become part of ITT's Industrial Process segment. The acquisition expands ITT’s valves business to a ~$140M platform.
- ITT CEO Luca Savi stated, "The acquisition provides ITT access to new, attractive niche markets, expands IP’s existing specialty valves portfolio, including through its cryogenic and hydrogen ball valves offerings for green energy applications, and builds on an already strong distribution network in North America."