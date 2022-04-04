Cars.com CFO Sonia Jain to step down
Apr. 04, 2022 5:05 PM ETCars.com Inc. (CARS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) on Monday said CFO Sonia Jain will resign, effective Apr. 15.
- Jain will be leaving CARS to pursue a new opportunity with a pre-IPO, venture capital-backed company.
- CARS appointed Jandy Tomy, VP and treasurer, to serve as interim CFO.
- Tomy has been at CARS since Mar. 2017 and previously served as CARS CFO from Jan. 2020 through Jun. 2020.
- A nationally-recognized search firm has been retained to fill the permanent CFO position.
- CARS reaffirmed its prior Q1 and 2022 outlook.
- Additionally, for Q1, CARS expects to report Y/Y and sequential growth in Dealer Customers.