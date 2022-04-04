Myomo receives partial payment for technology license fee from China JV
Apr. 04, 2022 5:05 PM ETMyomo, Inc. (MYO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Medical robotics firm Myomo (NYSE:MYO) said its Chinese joint venture firm Jiangxi Myomo Medical Assistive Appliance had paid a portion of the technology license fee.
- The company said it received $1M of the total $2.7M license fee during March, which will be accounted for as revenue during the three months ended March 31.
- MYO expects the remainder of the license fee to be paid during the second quarter.
- Plans were underway to assist the joint venture staff in establishing operations for the production and sale of the MyoPro’s for individuals in China with upper-limb paralysis, the company said.
- Shares of (MYO) rose 2% after the bell.