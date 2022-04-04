The U.S. federal budget could lose a whopping $2T per year by the end of the 21st century, as natural disasters have been made worse by climate change, according to a blog post by the President's Office of management and Budget.

Moreover, climate change could cost the federal budget an annual loss of 7.1% by the end of the century, the blog post read. At the same time, the federal government could spend an additional $25B-128B per year to confront climate change with initiatives such as coastal disaster relief, flood insurance, crop insurance and wildland fire suppression. Furthermore, the President's budget for 2023 deploys $44.9B to tame the "climate crisis," an increase of almost 60% over 2021, according to the assessment. This figure includes over $15B to expand clean energy innovation and innovate technologies that accelerate the transition to "a clean energy economy."

"Climate change threatens communities and sectors across the country, including through floods, drought, extreme heat, wildfires, and hurricanes that affect the U.S. economy and the lives of everyday Americans," they wrote. “Future damages could dwarf current damages if greenhouse gas emissions continue unabated.”

Property and casualty insurers that may be impacted include: American International Group (AIG), Trisura (OTCPK:TRRSF), Travelers Companies (TRV), Chubb (CB), Allstate (ALL), Hartford Financial (HIG), Aon (AON), Marsh & McLennan (MMC), Cincinnati Financial (CINF) and Progressive (PGR).

In March, the Securities and Exchange Commission unveiled climate change disclosure rules.