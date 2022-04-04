Marathon Digital open to being acquired at right price, CEO says
Apr. 04, 2022 5:14 PM ETMarathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA)BTC-USDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), one of the largest bitcoin (BTC-USD) miners, is open to being acquired, but "it's got to be the right price," CEO Fred Thiel said in an interview at last week's Empower industry conference that Bloomberg News published Monday.
- "If somebody offers us a huge premium over our market cap, I have to take it under consideration and that may be the right thing to do for the investors," he said.
- The market for acquisitions in the crypto space may be triggered by energy sector companies, which could get higher margins by mining bitcoin (BTC-USD) themselves rather than supply power and infrastructure to miners.
- "A generating company can sell their electricity to themselves at a lower cost, so they would be the most profitable bitcoin (BTC-USD) miner over time," Thiel said.
- Still, power generators would have to make significant investments in upgrading power grids and in crypto mining equipment to produce bitcoins or other crypto that subject to price swings.
- Marathon Digital (MARA) stock rose 1.3% in Monday's session and are up 0.6% in after-hours trading.
- Last week, the company named as CFO Hugh Gallagher, who was formerly chief strategy officer at Global LPG.