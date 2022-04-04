Boston Omaha acquires internet service providers InfoWest, Go Fiber
Apr. 04, 2022 5:17 PM ETBoston Omaha Corporation (BOC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) on Monday said, through its unit FIF St George, it completed the acquisition of the businesses operated by InfoWest and Go Fiber, fiber and fixed wireless internet service providers in St. George, Utah.
- The InfoWest and Go Fiber businesses together provide high-speed internet services to over 20K customers throughout Southern and Central Utah, Northern Arizona and Moapa Valley, Nevada.
- InfoWest and Go Fiber equityholders will collectively have a 20% initial ownership stake in FIF St George, a new entity formed by BOC for purposes of completing the acquisitions.
- BOC intends to make significant additional capital investments to fund FIF St George’s fiber-to-the-home expansion.
- Key members of the executive team will remain on to continue guiding the company in the next phase of growth.