Arcus Biosciences gains 10% on addition to SmallCap 600
Apr. 04, 2022 5:26 PM ETArcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS)ISBCBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) has jumped 9.7% postmarket on the news it's set to join the S&P SmallCap 600 index.
- It's moving in to replace Investors Bancorp (ISBC), set to be acquired by Citizens Financial Group in a deal closing soon.
- The index change is effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, April 7.
- Arcus shares had moved up 9.1% during the regular session today, taking the edge off a 5-day decline that had run to -5.9% (see a one-month chart vs. the market here).