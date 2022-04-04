Arcus Biosciences gains 10% on addition to SmallCap 600

  • Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) has jumped 9.7% postmarket on the news it's set to join the S&P SmallCap 600 index.
  • It's moving in to replace Investors Bancorp (ISBC), set to be acquired by Citizens Financial Group in a deal closing soon.
  • The index change is effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, April 7.
  • Arcus shares had moved up 9.1% during the regular session today, taking the edge off a 5-day decline that had run to -5.9% (see a one-month chart vs. the market here).
