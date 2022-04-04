The 3M (NYSE:MMM) plant in Zwijndrecht, Belgium, was closed indefinitely on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, according to a report in Business Korea magazine on April 1, which analysts say could have a major effect on the global semiconductor industry.

The magazine said 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), SK Hynix, Intel (INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM).

Coolant prices already were rising YTD due to high demand, and further monitoring will be needed to determine the plant shutdown's impact on the industry, as the plant accounts for 80% of global semiconductor coolant production, the analysts said.

The magazine said 3M's clients could manage for 1-3 months with their current coolant inventories, but the global semiconductor manufacturing sector likely would be significantly affected if the situation is not resolved within that period.

The Belgian government's regulations were related to the emission of PFAS, which has been linked to significant health risks.