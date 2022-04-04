QSAM Biosciences files to uplist shares to Nasdaq, hold $12M IPO

QSAM Biosciences (OTCQB:QSAM) (QSAMD) plans to uplist its shares to Nasdaq and hold a $12M initial public offering to help fund development of its bone cancer therapy CycloSam.

The biotech company, which is developing radiopharmaceutical therapies to treat metastatic bone cancer and osteosarcoma, said it plans to offer 1.7M shares and accompanying warrants at an assumed priced of $7 per share. Each warrant would be exercisable for one share at 125% the public price.

It also intends to offer buyers whose purchase would amount to beneficially owning more than 4.99% of its outstanding common stock the option of buying pre-funded warrants to buy common shares, with each pre-funded warrant exercisable for one common share.

Underwriters would receive a 45-day option to buy up to 257K shares and/or warrants to cover overallotments. Think Equity is serving as lead bookrunner.

A development stage company, QSAM reported a 2021 net loss of $12M with zero revenue from continuing operations. The company ended the year with $1.5M in cash but its auditors have expressed doubts about its ability to remain a going concern without additional funding.

QSAM plans to use money from the IPO to fund clinical testing of CycloSam and general corporate purposes. The company intends to begin Phase 1 testing for CycloSam in first quarter or early second quarter 2022.

QSAM has applied to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol QSAM. Shares are currently traded OTC. On March 10, the company conducted a 1-for-40 reverse stock split to qualify for a Nasdaq listing. As of the end of Monday, QSAM had a market capitalization of around $14M.

In late February, QSAM announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has given CycloSam a rare pediatric disease designation in the treatment of pediatric osteosarcoma.