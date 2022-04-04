Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) may be worth $180 to $200/share in a potential takeover from a strategic bidder, according to an investor in the company. Zendesk shares ticked up 1% in after hours trading.

"If there were to be a strategic bidder we think there at least seven significant strategic bidders that could to try to take the company out," Light Street founder and chief investment officer Glen Kacher said in an interview with CNBC.

Kacher comments come as the company faces a proxy contest from activist Jana Partners, who is pushing ZEN to add Jana board members or sell itself. In February Zendesk rejected an "unsolicited" bid from a consortium of private equity firms to acquire Zendesk in an all-cash transaction valued between $127 and $132 per share.

Jana, which initially called for Zendesk to terminate its now cancelled purchase of SurveyMonkey parent Momentive (MNTV) back in late November, in February nominated four directors to Zendesk's board.

Kacher also sees the possibility for ZEN to continue operating as a standalone business with management cutting expenses, saying the stock could be a "double or triple."

Separately, Kacher also said he liked GoodRx Holdings (GDRX), one of Light Street's largest positions.

"We see this stock being a double or triple in two and a half years," Kacher said.

Also see from last week, Zendesk holder Jana urged company to set date for annual meeting.

Also see, Adobe (ADBE) said not interested in Zendesk acquisition.