Cryptocurrency miner Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) produced 436.1 self-mined bitcoins (BTC-USD) in March, a M/M jump of 21%, according to its operation updates.

Total BTC holdings expanded to 9,373.6 with a fair market value of approximately $427.7M as of April 1.

Cash on hand was ~$118.5M and total liquidity, defined as cash and bitcoin (BTC-USD) holdings, was approximately $546.2M.

Received ~5.6K S19 ASIC miners from Bitmain. And its existing fleet consisted of 36.83K active miners producing ~3.9 exahash per second.

It currently holds ~9,373.6 BTC, including the 4,813 BTC the company bought in Jan. 2021 for an average price of $31.16K per token.

Furthermore, "to ensure we have a consistent power supply when the renewable sources are operating intermittently, we also needed power to flow from the grid back into the power station at scale," said Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel. "As a result, the major ramp in our deployments did shift by approximately 45 days during the first quarter," adding that "we still believe we are on track to reach 23.3 EH/s by early next year."

Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD -1.2%) is changing hands slightly lower at $46.4K Monday evening.

