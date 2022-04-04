Supernus Pharmaceuticals drops 2.7% on 2022 guidance

  • Biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPNreiterates FY2022 financial guidance initially announced on February 28, 2022.
  • Expects total revenues between $640M - $680M (vs. consensus $676.76M); Combined R&D and SG&A expenses $460M - $490M; Operating earnings $20M - $40M; Effective tax rate 25% - 28%.
  • Operating earnings - GAAP $20M - $40M; Operating earnings - non-GAAP $130M - $165M.
  • Stock drops 2.7% during after-market hours.
  • More analysis on the stock by contributor who writes: 'Supernus: New Beginnings'
