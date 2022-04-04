Stocks finished with solid gains on Monday, as Elon Musk's investment in Twitter gave a lift to tech stocks. Overall, Wall Street is still looking for direction after the rebound of late March lost steam.

Online retailers were among the beneficiaries of Monday's rally. Hope that consumers will continue buying despite inflation and higher interest rates drove gains in names like Carvana (CVNA), Chewy (CHWY), Poshmark (POSH) and Farfetch (FTCH).

Jumia (JMIA) was another standout gainer on the session, bolstered by a partnership with UPS (UPS). Meanwhile, RCM Technologies (RCMT) extended its recent earnings-inspired rally with another double-digit percentage advance, setting a fresh 52-week high in the process.

On the other side of the ledger, Donald Trump-connected SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) lost ground amid reports that the former president's Truth Social company has lost two high-ranking executives.

Elsewhere, community and regional banks continued to suffer selling pressure. As a result, Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) and Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) reached new 52-week lows.

Sector In Focus

Investors rushed into shares of online retailers amid signs that consumer spending has held up, despite headwinds from things like rising interest rates, inflation and geopolitical tensions.

On Monday, the sector received a catalyst from Deutsche Bank analyst Jim Reid, who argued that strong consumer balance sheets will "foam the runway of any slowdown." Specifically, he pointed to high levels of consumer savings, built up during the pandemic.

With investors taking an optimistic view of the industry, several high-profile players in the sector posted notable gains. Carvana (CVNA) climbed more than 11%, while Chewy (CHWY) advanced almost 12%. Poshmark (POSH) and Farfetch (FTCH) both rose more than 9%.

Standout Gainer

Africa-focused logistics company Jumia (JMIA) surged nearly 25% after revealing a partnership with package delivery giant United Parcel Service (UPS).

Under the deal, JMIA will provide last-mile logistics for UPS delivery in Africa. Initially, the collaboration will focus on the countries of Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria, with plans to expand to Ghana and Ivory Coast.

Longer-term, the partnership could expand to the remaining countries served by JMIA.

JMIA finished at $11.82, a gain of $2.33 on the session. Monday's advance added to gains posted over the last couple of weeks, taking the stock further off a 52-week low of $6.41 reached in mid-March.

Shares have climbed about 84% since reaching that low. Still, the stock remains well off its 52-week high of $40.37 set last April. Meanwhile, JMIA hit a peak above $60 early in 2021.

Standout Loser

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the SPAC set to take Donald Trump's media company public, dropped almost 10% amid reports of the loss of two executives. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's investment in Twitter also dimmed the prospects for a new player in the social media sector.

According to Reuters, Truth Social, the former president's new media venture, has lost its head of technology and its head of product development. Both have resigned from their posts, the report stated, citing people familiar with the matter.

On the news, DWAC dropped $6.31 to close at $56.94. The stock has been trending lower over the past month, losing about 32% over that time. Shares also reached their lowest level since the first half of January.

Notable New High

Spurred higher by a strong earnings report released in the middle of last week, RCM Technologies (RCMT) continued its recent upswing on Monday, posting its third consecutive session of double-digit percentage gains. Shares climbed nearly 15% to set another 52-week high.

RCMT climbed $1.64 to close at $12.59. This added to a 15% rise last Thursday and a follow-up 11% gain during Friday's trading.

With Monday's advance, RCMT reached an intraday 52-week high of $12.70. The stock has now climbed about 47% over the past three sessions.

The recent jump has come in the wake of a blockbuster earnings report. The provider of information technology and engineering services reported a profit for its latest quarter versus a loss posted in the same period last year. Meanwhile, revenue grew by nearly 58%.

Notable New Low

Amid ongoing concerns about an inverted yield curve, which impacts the ability of banks to capture profits, community and regional banks have continued to come under pressure in recent weeks.

That process continued on Monday, with Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) and Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) among those slipping to new 52-week lows.

Washington-based TSBK dropped 3% during the session, closing the day at $26.16. This added to the recent drop, with the stock recording its seventh consecutive lower finish. Shares also established a new intraday 52-week low of $26.

At the same time, New York-based NFBK dropped 2% on the session. The stock recorded an intraday 52-week low of $14.06, before ending the day at $14.11.

NFBK has been losing ground since setting a 52-week high of $18.41 in November. The stock has fallen about 24% since that peak.

