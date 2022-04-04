The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index fell for the eighth straight session on Monday, with lower dayrates across all vessel segments.

The Baltic Dry Index (BDIY:IND) closed -2.1% to 2,307 points, with the capesize index -3.7% to 1,796, the panamax index -1.9% to 3,015, and the supramax index -1.3% to 2,717.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150K-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $564 to $14,896, while average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of 60K-70K metric tons, slid $525 to $27,135.

Relevant tickers include SBLK, DAC, NMM, GSL, GOGL, ATCO, SB, CMRE, EGLE, DSX, ESEA, MATX, OTCPK:AMKBY

Also, the Baltic Exchange said British persons are "prohibited from broking, chartering and selling vessels to persons connected with Russia," complicating the transport of the U.K.'s commodities by sea.

London is a major global hub for shipbroking and traditionally is extensively involved in the transportation of a wide range of Russian commodities.

"Buy Star Bulk for future dividends," Seeking Alpha contributor William Meyers suggests, forecasting full-year 2022 dividends will come in at $5.00.