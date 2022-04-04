Sandstorm Gold reports record sales, revenues for Q1

Apr. 04, 2022 1:10 PM ETSandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Large bucket scoop loads gold ore intoa giant dump truck

slovegrove/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Sandstorm Gold (SAND +0.8%) edges higher after reporting Monday that it sold ~18,700 attributable gold equiv. oz. and realized preliminary revenues of $35.3M during Q1, both company records for the period.

Q1 preliminary cost of sales was $5.3M, resulting in cash operating margins of $1,600 per attributable gold equiv. oz.

In the prior-year quarter, Sandstorm sold 17,444 attributable gold equiv. oz., $31M in revenues, $5.4M cost of sales, and operating margins of $1,470/gold equiv. oz.

For Q4, Sandstorm reported EPS of $7.40 on revenues of $29.8M, and guided for full-year production of 65K-70K gold equiv. oz.

