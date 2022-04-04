Airbus cancels third A350 as Qatar dispute tops $1B - Reuters

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) revoked a contract for a third A350 ordered by Qatar Airways after the Gulf carrier rejected delivery as part of the ongoing dispute over damage to the surface of the jets, Reuters reported Monday.

Qatar Airways has grounded 23 A350s in the dispute, bringing the value of compensation sought by the carrier to ~$1B, according to the report.

The two sides have argued for more than a year over accelerated surface damage that Qatar says raises questions over the safety of the planes.

Airbus has denied any safety problems and responded to Qatar's refusal to take any more A350s until the problem is resolved by revoking deals for undelivered A350s and terminating a separate contract for A321neos.

Bloomberg reported separately that Airbus likely would delay a planned increase in A350 production because of the combined impact of the Ukraine war and the Qatar dispute.