Citi is said to pause SPAC IPOs with new SEC rules
Apr. 04, 2022 11:23 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Citi (NYSE:C) is said to put a temporary hold on underwriting initial for offerings for SPACs until companies can determine legal liabilities with new SEC proposed rules announced last week.
- Citi, which was ranked first last year as far as SPAC underwriting, is awaiting feedback from legal advisors in regards to underwriter legal liability, according to a Bloomberg report. The firm has no intention of exiting the SPAC underwriting business.
- The Citi pause comes after the SEC unveiled new SPAC regulations last week aimed in part at discouraging the dissemination of inaccurate growth forecasts about potential mergers. The new rules emphasize that investors have the right to sue blank-check companies if they issue exaggerated projections or bullish statements about the companies they plan to take public, according to a Bloomberg report.
- Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said in December that he believes that investors may not be getting the same protections between SPACs and traditional IPOs. Some of these investor protections include disclosure, marketing practices and gatekeepers.