Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as oil jumps; Reserve Bank of Australia keeps cash rate target unchanged
Japan +0.20%. Japan services PMI for March 49.4 (prior 45.8).
Japan data - February household spending is +1.1% y/y vs. +2.7% expected.
Japan data - February total cash earnings +1.2% y/y.
China Market Closed
Hong Kong Market Closed.
Australia +0.04%. Australian services PMI 55.6.
Australian March 2022 Construction PMI rises to 56.5 from 53.4 in February.
India -0.38%.
Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones gained 103.61 points, or 0.3%, to 34,921.88, S&P 500 climbed 0.81% to 4,582.64, while Nasdaq outperformed, surging 1.9% to 14,532.55.
Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asia trading hours on Tuesday, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 1.27% to $108.90 per barrel. U.S. crude futures climbed 1.38% to $104.71 per barrel.
U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.12%; S&P 500 -0.08%; Nasdaq -0.07%.