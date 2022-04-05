Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as oil jumps; Reserve Bank of Australia keeps cash rate target unchanged

Apr. 05, 2022 1:17 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan +0.20%. Japan services PMI for March 49.4 (prior 45.8).

Japan data - February household spending is +1.1% y/y vs. +2.7% expected.

Japan data - February total cash earnings +1.2% y/y.

China Market Closed

Hong Kong Market Closed.

Australia +0.04%. Australian services PMI 55.6.

Australian March 2022 Construction PMI rises to 56.5 from 53.4 in February.

India -0.38%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones gained 103.61 points, or 0.3%, to 34,921.88, S&P 500 climbed 0.81% to 4,582.64, while Nasdaq outperformed, surging 1.9% to 14,532.55.

Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asia trading hours on Tuesday, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 1.27% to $108.90 per barrel. U.S. crude futures climbed 1.38% to $104.71 per barrel.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.12%; S&P 500 -0.08%; Nasdaq -0.07%.

