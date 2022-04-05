Ryman Hospitality announces investment from Atairos, NBCUniversal
Apr. 05, 2022 1:42 AM ETRyman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Atairos announced that Atairos, along with their long-term strategic partner NBCUniversal, will acquire a 30% minority ownership stake in RHP's subsidiary OEG Attractions Holdings, which directly or indirectly owns the assets that comprise Opry Entertainment Group for gross transaction proceeds of ~$593M, comprised of the Atairos and NBCUniversal investment and borrowings from a new $300M Term Loan B facility secured by OEG assets..
- Atairos' investment values OEG at $1.415B, inclusive of OEG's previously announced acquisition of Block 21.
- Atairos has agreed to make an additional $30M investment in OEG, contingent on certain performance targets being achieved, which would bring OEG's valuation to $1.515B.
- The initial $1.415B valuation includes a recapitalization of OEG with a new $300M Term Loan B and the assumption of a $137M CMBS facility for Block 21 upon consummation of that transaction.
- Atairos' and NBCUniversal's initial 30% equity investment in OEG will be ~$293M, of which Atairos is directly investing ~$278M and NBCUniversal will directly invest up to approximately $15M.
- Pursuant to the closure, RHP will retain a controlling 70% interest in OEG.
- Colin Reed will serve as Executive Chairman of OEG in addition to his responsibilities as Chairman and CEO of RHP.
- In connection with the investment, Atairos will enter into an LLC agreement with RHP and OEG upon the closing of the investment, pursuant to which, among other things, Atairos Partners Alex Evans and Jackson Phillips will join OEG's board, which will be comprised of four RHP Directors and two Atairos Directors.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2022.
- RHP expects to use these proceeds to pay transaction expenses, fully repay its $300M Term Loan A and substantially all the borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility, thereby reducing leverage and creating balance sheet flexibility to allow RHP to pursue continued reinvestment in its businesses.