PT Freeport Indonesia to launch senior notes offering

Apr. 05, 2022 2:10 AM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI) intends to offer one or more series of U.S. Dollar denominated senior notes.
  • PT-FI is owned 51.24% collectively by PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminum (Persero) (PT Inalum, also known as MIND ID), an Indonesia state-owned enterprise, and PT Indonesia Papua Metal Dan Mineral, and 48.76% by Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX).
  • Net proceeds from the notes offering to finance its smelter projects, refinancing and for general corporate purposes.
  • The Notes are expected to be rated “Baa3” by Moody’s and “BBB-” by Fitch.
  • The interest rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the notes offering.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.