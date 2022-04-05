PT Freeport Indonesia to launch senior notes offering
- PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI) intends to offer one or more series of U.S. Dollar denominated senior notes.
- PT-FI is owned 51.24% collectively by PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminum (Persero) (PT Inalum, also known as MIND ID), an Indonesia state-owned enterprise, and PT Indonesia Papua Metal Dan Mineral, and 48.76% by Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX).
- Net proceeds from the notes offering to finance its smelter projects, refinancing and for general corporate purposes.
- The Notes are expected to be rated “Baa3” by Moody’s and “BBB-” by Fitch.
- The interest rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the notes offering.