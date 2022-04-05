Cathedral Energy Services prices upsized $23M bought deal offering

Apr. 05, 2022 2:35 AM ETCathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CETEF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cathedral Energy Services (OTC:CETEF) has amended the terms of its previously announced offering of units.
  • Under the amended terms of the bought deal offering, a syndicate of underwriters led by Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited have agreed to purchase 32,858,000 units from the treasury of the company, at a price of $0.70/unit for total gross proceeds of $23M.
  • Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant.
  • Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of 12 months at an exercise price of $0.85/warrant share.
  • Underwriters over-allotment is additional 15% of the units sold pursuant to the offering.
  • The Over-Allotment Option shall be exercisable in whole or in part for a period of 30 days following the closing for any number of Units at a price equal to the Issue Price.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes (including to repay bank indebtedness) and to help fund future acquisitions.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about April 25, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.