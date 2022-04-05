Cathedral Energy Services prices upsized $23M bought deal offering
Apr. 05, 2022 2:35 AM ETCathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CETEF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Cathedral Energy Services (OTC:CETEF) has amended the terms of its previously announced offering of units.
- Under the amended terms of the bought deal offering, a syndicate of underwriters led by Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited have agreed to purchase 32,858,000 units from the treasury of the company, at a price of $0.70/unit for total gross proceeds of $23M.
- Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant.
- Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of 12 months at an exercise price of $0.85/warrant share.
- Underwriters over-allotment is additional 15% of the units sold pursuant to the offering.
- The Over-Allotment Option shall be exercisable in whole or in part for a period of 30 days following the closing for any number of Units at a price equal to the Issue Price.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes (including to repay bank indebtedness) and to help fund future acquisitions.
- Offering is expected to close on or about April 25, 2022.