Kinaxis and Tracelink join forces to improve supply chain planning through enhanced supplier collaboration
Apr. 05, 2022 3:00 AM ETKinaxis Inc. (KXSCF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Kinaxis (OTCPK:KXSCF) and TraceLink Inc., the leading digital network platform company enters a new partnership that will enable agile collaboration and exception management between manufacturers and their suppliers.
- Combining TraceLink's digital network platform and the Kinaxis (KXSCF) concurrent planning platform drives faster exception resolution and stronger collaboration across suppliers.
- The joint offering will connect RapidResponse to TraceLink's authenticated network of more than 286,000 unique healthcare and life science entities to support advanced supply chain planning.
- TraceLink will join Kinaxis as a Solution Extension Partner under the Kinaxis PartnerLink program.
- Solution Extension Partners increase the value customers can gain from RapidResponse by delivering digital inputs and developing domain-specific applications that leverage the power of concurrent planning to extend the capabilities of the platform.