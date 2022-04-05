Kinaxis and Tracelink join forces to improve supply chain planning through enhanced supplier collaboration

Apr. 05, 2022 3:00 AM ETKinaxis Inc. (KXSCF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kinaxis (OTCPK:KXSCF) and TraceLink Inc., the leading digital network platform company enters a new partnership that will enable agile collaboration and exception management between manufacturers and their suppliers.
  • Combining TraceLink's digital network platform and the Kinaxis (KXSCF) concurrent planning platform drives faster exception resolution and stronger collaboration across suppliers.
  • The joint offering will connect RapidResponse to TraceLink's authenticated network of more than 286,000 unique healthcare and life science entities to support advanced supply chain planning.
  • TraceLink will join Kinaxis as a Solution Extension Partner under the Kinaxis PartnerLink program.
  • Solution Extension Partners increase the value customers can gain from RapidResponse by delivering digital inputs and developing domain-specific applications that leverage the power of concurrent planning to extend the capabilities of the platform.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.