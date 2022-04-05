Ukraine War Update: U.S. Treasury halts Russian bond payments

Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Treasury takes action

Ratcheting up further pressure on Moscow, the U.S. Treasury has stopped the Russian government from making debt payments via the dollar reserves it holds in American bank accounts. As a result, the Kremlin will be forced to use up dollar reserves held in its own country, spend new revenues or go into default. Russia is already not able to access international borrowing markets due to Western sanctions, while a default would further prohibit it from accessing those markets until creditors are fully repaid and lawsuits are settled.

Zelenskyy addresses U.N.

The United Nations Security Council will meet Tuesday to discuss Russia's alleged war crimes in Bucha. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Council as he builds support for an investigation into the atrocities. "And this is only one town. One of many Ukrainian communities which the Russian forces managed to capture," he declared in a video. "Now, there is information that in Borodyanka and some other liberated Ukrainian towns, the number of casualties of the occupiers may be even much higher."

