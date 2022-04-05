Newcastle team up with Epson POS receipt printer in new mobile powered POS station
Apr. 05, 2022 3:30 AM ETSeiko Epson Corporation (SEKEY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation (OTCPK:SEKEY) Epson, a supplier of industry-leading Point of Sale (POS) solutions, and Newcastle Systems have partnered to deliver a new, fully mobile all-in-one line-busting POS solution.
- New POS Station with Epson Thermal Printer offers full mobile all-in-one solution for Retail and Hospitality Environments.
- The Mobile Powered POS Station offers remote power, eliminating dangerous extension cords and costly ceiling drops.
- The Newcastle POS powered cart is equipped with an integrated power system designed to hold and power up to four devices for at least eight hours of normal use.