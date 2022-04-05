Air Liquide and Sogestran team up to develop shipping solutions for carbon management

Apr. 05, 2022 3:57 AM ETL'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY), AIQUFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) and Sogestran have signed an agreement to form a joint venture to provide large-scale liquid CO2 shipping and barging solutions tailored to the needs of future Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) projects in Europe.
  • The JV will strengthen Air Liquide’s offering on the carbon management value chain, including capture, aggregation, processing, and transport to permanent storage locations.
  • Through the collaboration, the JV will transport CO2 in its liquid form with the help of newly-designed shipping and barging solutions, invested and operated.
  • The creation of the joint venture is subject to clearance by the relevant antitrust competition authorities and is expected to be completed by mid-2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.