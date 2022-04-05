Air Liquide and Sogestran team up to develop shipping solutions for carbon management
Apr. 05, 2022 3:57 AM ETL'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY), AIQUFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) and Sogestran have signed an agreement to form a joint venture to provide large-scale liquid CO2 shipping and barging solutions tailored to the needs of future Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) projects in Europe.
- The JV will strengthen Air Liquide’s offering on the carbon management value chain, including capture, aggregation, processing, and transport to permanent storage locations.
- Through the collaboration, the JV will transport CO2 in its liquid form with the help of newly-designed shipping and barging solutions, invested and operated.
- The creation of the joint venture is subject to clearance by the relevant antitrust competition authorities and is expected to be completed by mid-2022.