ING agrees with SocGen on transfer of French Retail Banking customers to Boursorama

  The contract allows ING customers to join Boursorama and benefit from a simplified account opening process and exclusive offers.
  • The contract allows ING customers to join Boursorama and benefit from a simplified account opening process and exclusive offers.
  • The pact also includes the transfer to Boursorama of ‘assurance-vie’ (investment products) contracts, for which ING acts as a broker with Generali Vie. Home loans and consumer loans are not included in the agreement and the portfolio will continue to be managed by ING.
  • The agreement follows ING’s announcement in December 2021 to exit the French retail banking market.
  • The move is to finalise this exit by the end of 2022.
  • ING will continue its Wholesale Banking activities in France, with a focus on strengthening its position and the ambition to be the go-to bank for sustainable finance.
