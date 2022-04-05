ING agrees with SocGen on transfer of French Retail Banking customers to Boursorama
Apr. 05, 2022 4:09 AM ETING Groep N.V. (ING)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- In wake of the ING’s announcement in December 2021 to exit the French retail banking market, ING and Boursorama (a subsidiary of Societe Generale) have finalise deal to offer the best banking alternatives for French ING retail customers.
- The contract allows ING customers to join Boursorama and benefit from a simplified account opening process and exclusive offers.
- The pact also includes the transfer to Boursorama of ‘assurance-vie’ (investment products) contracts, for which ING acts as a broker with Generali Vie. Home loans and consumer loans are not included in the agreement and the portfolio will continue to be managed by ING.
- The agreement follows ING’s announcement in December 2021 to exit the French retail banking market.
- The move is to finalise this exit by the end of 2022.
- ING will continue its Wholesale Banking activities in France, with a focus on strengthening its position and the ambition to be the go-to bank for sustainable finance.