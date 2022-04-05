London -0.20%.

Germany +0.43%. Germany March final services PMI 56.1 vs 55.0 prelim.

France -0.13%. France March final services PMI 57.4 vs 57.4 prelim.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered just above the flatline at 0.29% in early trade, with tech stocks adding while industrials slipped.

Eurozone March final services PMI 55.6 vs 54.8 prelim.

Italy March services PMI 52.1 vs 51.5 expected.

Spain March services PMI 53.4 vs 54.2 expected.

The United States and Europe are considering new punitive sanctions against Russia after allegations of civilian killings in Ukraine.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than three basis point to 2.45%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 0.55%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than five basis point to 1.61%.

European futures mostly higher. FTSE -0.14%; CAC +0.94%; DAX +0.19% and EURO STOXX +0.10%.