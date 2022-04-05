JustKitchen expands its footprint in Singapore market by opening two ghost kitchens
Apr. 05, 2022 4:32 AM ETJust Kitchen Holdings Corp. (JKHCF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Just Kitchen Holdings (OTCPK:JKHCF) has opened its first two ghost kitchen locations in Singapore on April 4, 2022, as part of an eight-location plan for the country within the next six months.
- The new ghost kitchens are located in the Telok Ayer and Tampines areas.
- The two Singapore locations were selected by JustKitchen's in-house Data Science and Analytics department as ideal launch sites based on their potential for high trip volumes as well as the cuisine-demand gap and demographics in their areas.