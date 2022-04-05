MGC Pharmaceuticals inks distribution deal for cannabinoids for epilepsy/dementia in Europe
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:MGCLF) signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Sciensus Rare for distributing phytocannabinoid derived products — CannEpil to treat drug resistant epilepsy and CogniCann for Dementia and Alzheimer's disease — in certain European territories, including the U.K.
- The Netherlands-based Sciensus Rare — which is part of U.K.-based health care group Sciensus — has been made exclusive distributor of CannEpil and CogniCann in Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, Luxembourg, and the U.K., for an initial 4-year term.
- MGC said that after the initial one year of the agreement, Sciensus Rare will be subject to minimum purchase order requirements to maintain its exclusive distributor status.
- The companies have agreed that MGC will continue to be responsible for seeking market authorization in these territories, while Sciensus Rare will be responsible for applications to Early Access Programs and Named Patient Programs.
- MGC said CannEpil — a phytocannabinoid derived investigational medicinal product with a high CBD, low THC formula — and was made available for distribution and prescription in Ireland in 2019 as part of the Ireland's Medical Cannabis Access Program.
- Meanwhile, phytocannabinoid derived CogniCann is undergoing a phase 2 trial at the University of Notre Dame in Perth, Western Australia to evaluate the potential behavioural benefits of the drug in patients with Dementia and Alzheimer's disease.