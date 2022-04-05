Equinix acquires MainOne for $320M
Apr. 05, 2022
- Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) has acquired West African data center and connectivity solutions provider MainOne for an enterprise value of $320M, marking the beginning of its expansion into the African continent.
- The addition signals the first step in Equinix's long-term strategy to become a leading African carrier-neutral digital infrastructure company, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation throughout the continent
- The deal will extend Platform Equinix® into West Africa, giving organizations based inside and outside of Africa access to global and regional markets.
- Founded by Funke Opeke in 2010, MainOne has enabled connectivity for the business community of Nigeria and now has digital infrastructure assets, including three operational data centers, with an additional facility in Lagos expected to open in April 2022.
- The facilities currently generate ~$60M annualized (Q2'21LQA) revenue with a purchase multiple of approximately 14x EBITDA.
- Pursuant to the closure, MainOne will operate under a new brand "MainOne, an Equinix company".
- Funke Opeke will continue to lead under the new brand of "MainOne, an Equinix company."
- Following the announcement of intent to acquire MainOne in December 2021, Equinix recently announced expansions in South America with its intended acquisition of three Entel data centers.