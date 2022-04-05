Relief enters stipulation to stay proceedings in suit with NeuroRx, to focus on mediation

  • Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) said it has entered into a stipulation to stay the proceedings in its pending litigation with NRx Pharmaceuticals' (NRXP) unit NeuroRx, and Jonathan Javitt to allow the parties to attempt to seek to mediate their dispute.
  • The companies are embroiled in litigation over experimental COVID-19 therapy Zyesami (Aviptadil).
  • The companies said the parties have previously begun mediating their dispute and have made progress in the mediation.
  • Relief (OTCQB:RLFTF) said that under the stipulation, which has been approved by the court, the mediation has been stayed for 90 days to allow the parties to focus on these mediation efforts.
  • The stipulation also extends the standstill period for additional periods of time under certain circumstances.
  • Relief (OTCQB:RLFTF) added that there can be no assurance that the parties will be able to successfully mediate their dispute.
