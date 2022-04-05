Visa and PopID join forces to launch facial verification payments in the Middle East

  • PopID, a consumer authentication service, and Visa (NYSE:V) to collaborate on launching facial verification payment acceptance in the Middle East region.
  • The aim is to provide cardholders with new safe, secure, and innovative ways to pay.
  • The PopPay deployment plans for roll-out in the MENA and CEE regions are underway through joint venture with global investment conglomerate Dubai Holding.
  • Under the collaboration, issuing banks will join the platform and give their customers the ability to link their facial biometrics to their debit or credit cards to make payments; and acquiring banks will be offered the opportunity to distribute PopID's proprietary face pay terminals to brick and mortar businesses.
