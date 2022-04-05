U.S. stock markets have notched an impressive rally since mid-March, with the three major indices sailing out of correction territory in under two weeks. The Nasdaq pushed even higher on Monday, climbing 2% on sentiment surrounding Elon Musk's big stake in Twitter. Bulls argue that companies will continue to deliver bumper profits despite the Fed's rate-hiking cycle, while so-called meme stocks are recording big increases in options activity. The sharp unanticipated rebound is having analysts rewrite their latest market forecasts, though some are holding strong by comparing it to a bear market trap.

Bank of America: "Over the last two weeks, the S&P has produced one of its sharpest rallies in history, larger than the biggest 10-day rallies in seven of the S&P's 11 bear markets since 1927," said analysts led by Gonzalo Asis and Riddhi Prasad. "It has done so despite clearly weaker fundamentals (more hikes, higher inflation, and curve inversion) and the Fed leaning against equity market strength to hike faster. The worsening macro backdrop and market-unfriendly Fed make sustained U.S. equity gains unlikely. In practice, this means lower risk assets."

Morgan Stanley: "The bear market rally is over," declared U.S. Equity Strategist Michael Wilson. The economy is headed for a sharp slowdown as a "payback in demand from last year's fiscal stimulus, demand destruction from high prices, food and energy price spikes from the war that serve as a tax and inventory builds that have now caught up to demand." Note that Wilson had similar bearish views in 2021, which he later admitted were "wrong" as U.S. benchmark indexes powered to continuous record highs.

J.P. Morgan: "Geopolitics remains a wild card, but we do not see equities fundamental risk-reward to be as bearish as it is currently fashionable to portray," analysts led by Mislav Matejka wrote in a research note. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon also flagged the "strength of the U.S. economy" in his annual letter to shareholders on Monday, citing "plentiful jobs with wage increases and more than $2T in excess savings." The consumer is also in "excellent financial shape (on average)," he added, while leverage is "among the lowest on record."