Argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) said interim data from an ongoing late-stage study suggested that long-term treatment with Vyvgart provided improvement in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) disease scores that remains consistent over multiple treatment cycles.

The phase 3 trial, dubbed ADAPT+, is a three-year extension study evaluating long-term safety and efficacy of Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) to treat adults with gMG, a disorder mainly characterized by muscle weakness and muscle fatigue.

As of the interim analysis, the mean treatment duration was 363 days and efficacy analyses were based on 106 patients.

The company said patients who continued on long-term treatment with the drug experienced consistent and clinically meaningful improvement on the Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living and Quantitative Myasthenia Gravis scales.

The safety profile of long-term treatment (up to 10 treatment cycles) with Vyvgart continued to be favorable and consistent with another study ADAPT.

“Together with the robust clinical data already observed in the ADAPT study, these results further support the value of VYVGART as an efficacious, well-tolerated targeted treatment option for a patient community that has been underserved for years," said argenx's Chief Medical Officer Luc Truyen.

The data will be presented in an oral presentation at the 74th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology.

In March, the company said that a phase 3 trial, called ADAPT-SC, for subcutaneous efgartigimod to treat gMG met its main goal.

ARGX +1.48% premarket to $329.22