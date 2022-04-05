Thryv sees SaaS revenue target of $1B in 2027
Apr. 05, 2022 6:15 AM ETThryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Chairman and CEO Joe Walsh will unveil his vision for the decade of small business automation and the future trajectory of SaaS revenues at its Investor Day.
- The company is targeting SaaS revenue of $1B by 2027 and $4B by 2032; it is also re-affirming Q1 and FY22 financial guidance ranges announced on Mar. 10, 2022.
- For Q1, total SaaS revenue range of $47.5 to $47.7M while total SaaS EBITDA loss of $12 to $13M and total marketing services revenue range of $238 to $240M.
- For FY22, total SaaS revenue range of $206 to $208M while total SaaS EBITDA loss of $21 to $25M, total Marketing Services revenue range of $870 to $890M.
- The company continues its international expansion, moving into Canada in Q1 while in U.S., Thryv's proprietary digital payment tool will see new enhancements by 2022 end; ThryvPay will launch in Australia and Canada by 2022 end.
- The new Thryv Marketing Center, currently in beta, will launch in 2H22.