Change Healthcare and Optum extend merger agreement
Apr. 05, 2022 6:22 AM ETChange Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and Optum, a diversified health services company, agreed to extend their merger agreement to Dec.31, 2022.
- Under the extension, Optum will pay a $650M fee to Change Healthcare in the event the merger is unable to be completed because of the court's decision.
- The combination of Optum and Change Healthcare will connect and simplify the core clinical, administrative and payment processes health care providers and payers depend on to serve patients.
- Change Healthcare and Optum will detail the benefits of this combination at a two-week trial scheduled to begin on Aug.1.
- The company will pay a special cash dividend of $2/share to its shareholders at or about the time of closure.