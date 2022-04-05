Change Healthcare and Optum extend merger agreement

Apr. 05, 2022 6:22 AM ETChange Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and Optum, a diversified health services company, agreed to extend their merger agreement to Dec.31, 2022.
  • Under the extension, Optum will pay a $650M fee to Change Healthcare in the event the merger is unable to be completed because of the court's decision.
  • The combination of Optum and Change Healthcare will connect and simplify the core clinical, administrative and payment processes health care providers and payers depend on to serve patients.
  • Change Healthcare and Optum will detail the benefits of this combination at a two-week trial scheduled to begin on Aug.1.
  • The company will pay a special cash dividend of $2/share to its shareholders at or about the time of closure.
