Shenandoah Telecom powered Glo Fiber to expand its high-speed fiber-optic network to Lancaster County
Apr. 05, 2022 6:34 AM ETShenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has reached an agreement with municipal officials to bring its 100% fiber-optic network to several areas in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.
The areas that include are Lancaster Township, Mountville Borough, East Hempfield Township, West Lampeter Township and Manheim Township.
Construction will start in Lancaster Township in April 2022, with East Hempfield Township following close behind.
-
Glo Fiber will complete the construction over a two-year period and provide a future-proof fiber network to over 35,000 homes and businesses throughout the area.
- Glo Fiber provides multi-gigabit internet access, streaming TV, and phone service in the Mid-Atlantic region, with optional wall-to-wall Wi-Fi service that allows customers to connect anywhere in their home or business.
- Glo Fiber leverages Shentel's 7.4K-mile regional fiber network to ensure high speeds, low latency, and straightforward pricing.