Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures edge lower with more Fed speak coming

Stock index futures point to a slightly lower open Tuesday, although the bears haven't had much luck gaining traction recently.

S&P 500 (SPX), Nasdaq 100 (NDX:IND) and Dow Jones (INDU) futures are down about 0.3%.

Equities "and crypto have seen a sharp rebound out of ‘correction’ territory in recent weeks and have been impressively resilient in the face of surging inflation, a hawkish Fed pivot, war in Europe, and renewed China weakness," eToro's Ben Laidler wrote. "With markets now pricing a dramatic 2.5% of Fed hikes this year, valuations lower, and both economic and earnings growth still resilient, we see markets primed to perform better with the ‘less bad’ outlook we see in the second quarter."

"With just over four weeks until the next US Federal Reserve meeting there are several Fed speakers today, including Governor Brainard and President Williams (leading economic voices at the Fed)," UBS' Paul Donovan notes.

Rates continue to rise, with the 10-year Treasury yield up 6 basis points to 2.47%, narrowing the gap between the 2-year slightly with that yield up 5 basis points to 2.48%.

The "average time between 2s10s inversion and the start of the next recession has been around 18 months, while equity performance holds up quite well," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "So if history is any guide, there’s still some room to run."

Looking to the Ukraine war, the EU is proposing to ban imports of Russian coal, but hasn't said anything on oil and gas.

And the U.S. Treasury has halted Russia using dollar reserves for debt payments.