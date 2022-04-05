SanBio (OTC:SNBOY) said a final analysis of a phase 2 trial showed that SB623 met the main goal and demonstrated a trend toward maintaining improvement of function and activities of daily living in patients with chronic motor deficit from traumatic brain injury (TBI).

The company said SB623 is an investigational, regenerative cell medicine consisting of of bone-marrow-derived, mesenchymal stem cells that are implanted intracranially around the area of the injury.

The study, dubbed STEMTRA, enrolled 61 patients, 46 were treated with SB623 while 15 underwent sham surgery as a control group.

The company said that at 24 weeks, patients treated with SB623 saw significant improvements in motor function, which was the main goal of the trial, compared to sham surgery.

These improvements in motor impairment were maintained up to 48 weeks in the treatment group.

The company added that SB623 cell implantation was associated with an improvement of function and activities of daily living at 48 weeks.

SB623 was well tolerated, which was consistent with previous studies, and no new safety signals were seen.

“These data reaffirm the potential for SB623 to regenerate the brain after injury, an implication that would not only profoundly change the lives of those living with chronic traumatic brain injuries, but help shape the future of regenerative neurologic research," said SanBio CEO Keita Mori.

The company is planning to begin a phase 3 trial of SB623 in the U.S. SB623 had previously received the FDA's regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation.