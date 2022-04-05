Mineral Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:MALRY) said Tuesday that it and partner Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) will accelerate the restart of production at their jointly-held Wodgina lithium mine in Australia because of "unprecedented global customer demand for lithium products."

Mineral Resources said it now expects first spodumene concentrate from Train 1 operations in May, earlier than its previous estimate of Q3 2022.

Mineral Resources and Albemarle also agreed to accelerate a restart of Train 2, from which first production is expected in July; each train has a nameplate capacity of 250K metric tons.

The companies also will assess timing for the startup of Train 3 and possible construction of Train 4 depending on global lithium market conditions later this year.

