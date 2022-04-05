Daimler Truck called an autonomous vehicle leader by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank walked away from a Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTC:DTRUY) autonomous truck event in New Mexico impressed.

Analyst Nicolai Kempf said Daimler Truck is the undisputed market leader in the U.S. and is targeting to keep its pole position in self-driving trucks by leveraging its scale and continuing to collaborate with its technology partners Waymo and TORC Robotics.

"If we take into account the current driver shortage, as well as the significant advantages in the total cost of ownership calculation (in which the driver accounts for 30-40%), we see a strong business case for this technology. While we do not expect a specific date for when trucks will be able to hit the road autonomously, we would like to see use cases in which the system can be applied to US highways or closed areas such as harbors or mines."

In addition, Daimler's autonomous or highly automated functions are seen potentially be offered as a service, which could lower earnings volatility. Deutsche Bank think that this could be a great opportunity for Daimler Truck (DTRUY) to shift the focus from end markets and earnings to more strategic questions around the trucks and transport of the future.

Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on Daimler Truck (DTRUY).

