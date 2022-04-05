Lumentum and Ambarella launch new combination for smarter building automation

Apr. 05, 2022

  • Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) announced a new joint reference design that uniquely combines edge AI with privacy, enabling new possibilities for smart building applications.
  • Called Vision-D, this design combines Lumentum’s flood illuminator module for extremely accurate time-of-flight 3D sensing, with Ambarella’s CV22 edge AI SoC, which provides industry-leading AI performance per watt.
  • This joint reference design combines Lumentum's high-performance flood illuminator module with our CVflow edge AI SoC to provide a novel solution for digital transformation that protects occupant privacy.
  • This combination allows small AIoT sensors with local processing to be blanketed across buildings for applications such as occupancy monitoring, intelligent space management and smart retail.
