Lumentum and Ambarella launch new combination for smarter building automation
Apr. 05, 2022 7:04 AM ETAmbarella, Inc. (AMBA), LITEBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) announced a new joint reference design that uniquely combines edge AI with privacy, enabling new possibilities for smart building applications.
- Called Vision-D, this design combines Lumentum’s flood illuminator module for extremely accurate time-of-flight 3D sensing, with Ambarella’s CV22 edge AI SoC, which provides industry-leading AI performance per watt.
- This joint reference design combines Lumentum's high-performance flood illuminator module with our CVflow edge AI SoC to provide a novel solution for digital transformation that protects occupant privacy.
- This combination allows small AIoT sensors with local processing to be blanketed across buildings for applications such as occupancy monitoring, intelligent space management and smart retail.