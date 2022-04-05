Sonic Automotive opens a new Echopark retail hub in Raleigh
Apr. 05, 2022 7:06 AM ETSonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) continues expansion of the EchoPark Automotive brand with the opening of its newest retail hub in Raleigh, North Carolina.
- This is EchoPark's 37th location to date and third in the state.
- The new delivery center provides guests in the surrounding area with a modern eCommerce automotive retail experience
- The Company continues to expand its EchoPark footprint into new markets and anticipates 90% population coverage by 2025, enabling its interim goal of retailing 575,000 vehicles and generating $14B in annual EchoPark revenues by 2025, while driving toward a 2M vehicle annual sales opportunity at maturity.
- Recently, the company opened a new EchoPark delivery center in Johnson City.