Sonic Automotive opens a new Echopark retail hub in Raleigh

Apr. 05, 2022 7:06 AM ETSonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) continues expansion of the EchoPark Automotive brand with the opening of its newest retail hub in Raleigh, North Carolina.
  • This is EchoPark's 37th location to date and third in the state.
  • The new delivery center provides guests in the surrounding area with a modern eCommerce automotive retail experience
  • The Company continues to expand its EchoPark footprint into new markets and anticipates 90% population coverage by 2025, enabling its interim goal of retailing 575,000 vehicles and generating $14B in annual EchoPark revenues by 2025, while driving toward a 2M vehicle annual sales opportunity at maturity.
  • Recently, the company opened a new EchoPark delivery center in Johnson City.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.