Merck to target $10 billion peak revenue opportunity from cardiovascular portfolio

Apr. 05, 2022 7:12 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)BAYZFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Ahead of an investor event on Tuesday, Merch (NYSE:MRK) said it expected to realize more than $10 billion of peak commercial revenue opportunity from its cardiovascular portfolio by mid-2030.
  • In addition, the company targets eight potential approvals for the portfolio by 2030, including several launches between 2024 and 28.
  • At the event scheduled to start at 10:00 AM ET., the company will offer insights on its cardiopulmonary pipeline and portfolio, including its late-stage studies in atherosclerosis, heart failure, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and thrombosis.
  • It will be attended by Merck’s (MRK) Chief Medical Officer, Eliav Barr, and Dean Li, president of Merck Research Laboratories.
  • Merck’s CVS portfolio is led by heart failure therapy, Verquvo, and Adempas, a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension.
  • The U.S.-approved drugs, part of a worldwide collaboration with German conglomerate, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), generated $594 million in sales for the company in 2021, indicating ~42% growth from 2019.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.