Merck to target $10 billion peak revenue opportunity from cardiovascular portfolio
Apr. 05, 2022 7:12 AM ET By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Ahead of an investor event on Tuesday, Merch (NYSE:MRK) said it expected to realize more than $10 billion of peak commercial revenue opportunity from its cardiovascular portfolio by mid-2030.
- In addition, the company targets eight potential approvals for the portfolio by 2030, including several launches between 2024 and 28.
- At the event scheduled to start at 10:00 AM ET., the company will offer insights on its cardiopulmonary pipeline and portfolio, including its late-stage studies in atherosclerosis, heart failure, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and thrombosis.
- It will be attended by Merck’s (MRK) Chief Medical Officer, Eliav Barr, and Dean Li, president of Merck Research Laboratories.
- Merck’s CVS portfolio is led by heart failure therapy, Verquvo, and Adempas, a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension.
- The U.S.-approved drugs, part of a worldwide collaboration with German conglomerate, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), generated $594 million in sales for the company in 2021, indicating ~42% growth from 2019.