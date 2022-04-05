Hormel Foods is expected to use pricing, efficiency measures to offset inflation

Argus kept a bullish stance on Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) even after weighing the recent macro disruption.

Analyst John Staszak and team expect Hormel to offset inflationary pressures through price hikes and improved efficiency measures. The food company is also seen benefiting from continued strong demand for its products.

Hormel (HRL) is also noted to have a clean balance sheet and a history of raising its dividend.

On valuation, Hormel is called undervalued at recent prices near $52, which is near the top of the 52-week range of $40.48 to $53.19 On a fundamental basis, the shares are noted to be trading at 25X Argus' FY22 EPS estimate, near the middle of the historical average range of 18X to 31X.

Argus assigned a price target of $57 to Hormel (HRL) vs. the average analyst price target of $46.10.