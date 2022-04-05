Bristol Myers's Opdivo gets approval for 2 cancer types in EU

The European Commission (EC) approved Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) drug Opdivo for a type of bladder cancer and a form of esophageal cancer.

The EC approved Opdivo (nivolumab) for the adjuvant treatment of adults with muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma with tumor cell PD-L1 expression ≥1% who are at a high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection.

The company said that Opdivo becomes the first adjuvant immunotherapy option approved for patients in the EU in this setting.

The approval was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called CheckMate -274 in which Opdivo showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in disease-free survival, compared to placebo.

In addition, EC approved Opdivo in combination with Yervoy (ipilimumab) as initial treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) with tumor cell PD-L1 expression ≥ 1%.

The approval was based on data from a phase 3 trial, dubbed CheckMate -648, which showed that the drug combo demonstrated survival benefits compared to chemotherapy.

The EC also approved Opdivo in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based chemotherapy for first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic ESCC with PD-L1 expression ≥ 1%.