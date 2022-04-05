SpotLite360 IOT Solutions enters strategic relationship with American Cannabis Consulting
SpotLite360 IOT Solutions (OTCPK:SPLTF) has executed a master terms agreement to create a strategic relationship with American Cannabis Consulting an arm’s length party to the Company.
Denver, Colorado based American Cannabis Consulting is a nationally recognized business-to-business cannabis consulting solutions provider and licensed owner operator with a number of significant brands and company relationships.
Under the terms, both companies will work together in joint consulting engagements to leverage their combined strengths.
Both parties are currently working together on significant customer opportunities in seven different states with several in advanced discussions.
The Joint announcements are anticipated throughout the remainder of 2022.