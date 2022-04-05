SpotLite360 IOT Solutions enters strategic relationship with American Cannabis Consulting

Apr. 05, 2022 7:23 AM ETSpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc. (SPLTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • SpotLite360 IOT Solutions (OTCPK:SPLTF) has executed a master terms agreement to create a strategic relationship with American Cannabis Consulting an arm’s length party to the Company. 

  • Denver, Colorado based American Cannabis Consulting is a nationally recognized business-to-business cannabis consulting solutions provider and licensed owner operator with a number of significant brands and company relationships.

  • Under the terms, both companies will work together in joint consulting engagements to leverage their combined strengths.

  • Both parties are currently working together on significant customer opportunities in seven different states with several in advanced discussions.

  • The Joint announcements are anticipated throughout the remainder of 2022.

